Mithila Palkar: Love Sumukhi Suresh's humour

Despite returning to the city from her Australian sojourn almost a month ago, Mithila Palkar was only able to return home to stay with her grandparents, a few days ago. "While I wasn't told to do so [by the authorities], and was healthy, I decided to act responsibly and live alone for 14 days. I didn't want to infect my grandparents," says the actor, who, upon returning home, has been aiding the household help in the daily chores.

Palkar, inarguably among the most prominent faces of the web platform, has several recommendations for home-bound entertainment fans to binge on amid the lockdown. "Among my favourites is Pushpavalli season 2. I love [creator] Sumukhi [Suresh], and her style of humour." The self-confessed fan of Reese Witherspoon has also spent hours watching the second edition of Big Little Lies. "I also love Phoebe Waller-Bridge and hence recommend Fleabag. I also love Killing Eve."



A still of Pushpavalli

Eternally enjoyable watches involve shows like Modern Family and Friends. "There are also shows like You and Sex Education which are good watches. Also, if you want, you could see Little Things," says the actor when making a final pitch for her own show.

