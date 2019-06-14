Mithila Palkar says curly mane gets her a lot of attention

bollywood

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar's curly hair gets her a lot of attention. The Karwaan (2018) actor is among the few Bollywood actors like Kangana Ranaut and Sanya Malhotra who have a headful of curls.

The Internet sensation, best remembered for her role in web shows like Girl In The City and Little Things (2016), has never lost out a role because of her hair type. In fact, most directors do not want her to get her tresses straightened but if the role demands she would. Palkar, who was recently seen in the Netflix film, Chopsticks, is happy that her mane has a life of its own.

Mithila Palkar, who gained fame with the web show, Girl In The City says, "Girl In The City was part of my journey in my initial days of acting and I would definitely say it has turned out to be a milestone."

"It has been a very important part of my career. I have been recognized as the Girl In The City and I think that says a lot," she added.

Mithila played the role of an aspiring fashion designer in Bindass Originals' Girl in the City -- a story filled with drama, friendship, competition and lots of fashion. She wants to fulfil her ambition - to launch her own label and open her own store.

Mithila was also seen in Akarsh Khurana's Karwaan, which also featured Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan.

