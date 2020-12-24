Mithila Palkar's spree of successes

Mithila Palkar has many reasons to celebrate. The charming actor took home the presti-gious black lady at the Filmfare OTT Awards recently. It was a fitting accolade for her portrayal of Kavya in the Netflix series, Little Things. This is Palkar's second award. She previously took home the gong for Filmfare Best Debut (Female) for a Marathi project.

"When I started my journey as an actor, I found success on the Internet. I wasn't enti-rely aware of what it had to offer, but, I clung on to it because the opportunities that came my way were accessible, and abundant. To receive validation for the stories that we choose to narrate on this prestigious platform, and for the work we do, is overwhelming. The changing tides have proved that this is an incredible time to be part of the entertainment industry," Palker says, adding that her

Little Things co-star Dhruv Sehgal was also acknowl-edged.

It has been a busy year for the actor, who has explored a number of genres in the last few months. Following the success of Little Things season 3, and Chopsticks, Palkar will now be seen in the upcoming OTT offering, Tribhanga, which stars industry stalwarts like Kajol and Tanvi Azmi. It is speculated that the project will hit the web platform in January.

