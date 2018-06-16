Mithun Chakraborty birthday: The dancing star who became an actor by compulsion

The dancing legend Mithun Chakraborty turns 68 today

The year 1976 marked the entry of a tall, dark and a handsome man, in the industry. Born on 16 June 1952, Mithun Chakraborty, literally changed the conventional image of a hero in the industry. For an actor who himself once admitted saying, "I am not an actor by ambition but by compulsion." Mithun's Bollywood career is nothing less than a miracle. From being a junior artist, to being a National award winner actor and a superstar, Mithun's life is truly an inspiration to many. Attributes that made him stand out from the others in that era, were his unconventional looks, different yet trend-setting dance moves and the ability to be at home in the art-house as well as commercial cinema.

To celebrate India's official Disco Dancer's 68th birthday, Sony MAX2, India's iconic Hindi movie channel from Sony Pictures Networks will air the super hit family saga of 1986, Swarg Se Sundar on Saturday, June 16 at 7 pm.

Swarg Se Sunder is the story of two brothers, Vijay (Jitendra), Sarpanch of a village, and his younger brother Ravi (Mithun Chakraborty). Ravi loves and respects his brother and sister-in-law, Lakshmi (Jayaprada) more than his father and mother. They are the epitome of a happy family in their village until Ravi gets married to the love of his life, Lalita (Padmini Kolhapure), the daughter of Milavatram (Kader Khan), Vijay's rival. Soon after, both Lalita and Lakshmi get pregnant at the same time but this happiness is short lived, as Lalita's child dies at birth while a son is born to Lakshmi. Out of respect, Lakshmi and Ravi decide to give away their son to Lakshmi and Vijay. However, the story takes a negative turn when the child, who is supposed to make the family bond tighter, becomes the reason for a massive feud.

Will Ravi be able to reunite the family or will he drown under the burden of hostility, forms the plot of the film.

