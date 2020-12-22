Mixologists reveal how to make traditional drinks for Christmas

Mulled wine

Nothing spells Christmas like mulled wine, and Mikhail Singh, head of operations at Gallops, tells us the drink dates back to second or third century Rome. "The recipe has evolved over time, changing across borders. Some countries make it with white wine (Riesling grape), too," he adds.

Ingredients

>> 1 bottle of red wine

>> 1 sweet orange

>> 3 pieces Makara cinnamon

>> 5 pieces star anise

>> 6 pieces cloves

>> 5 tbsp sugar

>> ½ cup water

>> 60 ml brandy

Method

Add all the ingredients, except the brandy, to a clean pot and bring to a simmer. Allow the spices to infuse on a low simmer for 30 minutes; ensure it doesn't boil. Turn the burner off, add

the brandy.

Bandra sorrel punch

Nilesh Patel, beverage head-west at Impresario Handmade Restaurants, shares that sorrel punch is a traditional recipe that was often used in the west of Africa. "It got upgraded in Jamaica. Sorrel means hibiscus and the drink is made from dehydrated hibiscus. At Salt Water Café, we gave it a twist by substituting raspberry for hibiscus."

Ingredients

>> 45 ml dark rum >> 20 ml raspberry syrup >> 20 ml lime juice >> 20 ml ginger juice >> 100 ml orange juice >> 4 to 5 ice cubes

Method

In a mixing glass, add the ingredients and ice cubes. Cover and shake well. Strain and serve.

Eggnog

With milk, sugar, eggs and bourbon, rum or brandy, eggnog is almost like a dessert that's hard to say no to. "It is believed to have originated in East Anglia, UK. Another theory is that it is a derivative of the posset, another milk-based cocktail," says Manoj Jangid, director of food & beverage, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar.

Ingredients

>> 4 egg yolks

>> 200 gm sugar

>> 500 ml milk

>> 200 ml heavy cream

>> 120 ml Bourbon whisky

>> A pinch of grated nutmeg, cloves powder and cinnamon powder

Method

In a bowl, beat the egg yolks until the colour lightens. Add sugar and beat until it dissolves. Warm the milk and cream on simmer; add the mixture slowly into the egg mixture and mix it well.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news