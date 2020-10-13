MJ Akbar's defamation case to be shifted to another Delhi court

A Delhi court on Tuesday said that a criminal defamation suit filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani following sexual harassment allegations will be shifted to another court since it will hear only cases related to MPs and MLAs as per Supreme Court directions.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja told the parties: "As per the Supreme Court's directions, only matters filed against MPs and MLAs can be listed before the Rouse Avenue court."

The court then listed the matter before the District and Sessions Judge for October 14 for appropriate orders.

Incidentally, Akbar's lawyer was to give a rebuttal to the final arguments of Ramani's counsel on Tuesday.

In the wake of #MeToo movement, Ramani had in 2018 accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago.

Akbar resigned as Union Minister thereafter and filed a criminal defamation case against Ramani, asserting that her allegations were "false" and that it had cost him his stellar reputation. Ramani was one of the several women journalists to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever