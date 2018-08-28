MK Stalin elected DMK president, Duraimurugan treasurer

national

A total of 1907 party leaders and workers had either proposed or seconded Stalin's name for the post. Duraimurugan garnered the support of 252 persons

MK Stalin

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) general council elected M K Stalin as the party president here on Tuesday.

"As no one else filed nomination, Mr. Stalin is elected for the post,¿ said party general secretary K. Anbazhagan.

Meanwhile, principal secretary Duraimurugan was appointed as the new treasurer of the party.

A total of 1907 party leaders and workers had either proposed or seconded Stalin's name for the post. Duraimurugan garnered the support of 252 persons.

Stalin had filed his nomination papers on Sunday. He was appointed `working president¿ of the party in 2017.

This elevation comes at a time when expelled party leader and Karunanidhi's elder son, MK Alagiri, claimed that the loyal supporters of his father are behind him.

Alagiri, who was expelled by the former party president Karunanidhi in 2014 for slanderous attacks on senior members of the organization and carrying out anti-party activities, had stirred a war of succession by dubbing Stalin's leadership as ineffective.

During the meeting, two minutes of silence was observed for those who died during Kerala floods and Thoothukudi protest.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh was announced for the kin of the 248 people who died due to shock after hearing the news of Karunanidhi's demise on August 7.

During the meeting, DMK supporters also urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to posthumously confer Bharat Ratna to Karunanidhi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever