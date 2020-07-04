MMA star Gina Carano blasts Instagram for deleting nude picture

American Mixed Martial Artist-turned-Hollywood-actor Gina Carano has lashed out at Instagram for removing her nude picture she posted recently for her 1.1 million followers.

According to British tabloid, The Daily Star, Gina, who won seven of her eight MMA bouts before going on to star in Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool among other Hollywood hits, uploaded a nude photograph and quoted music legend Prince in the caption: "I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can't even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything."

The post was soon removed by Instagram and Gina, in a series of tweets, expressed her displeasure over it. "I'm going to start an all-nude protest and be the only one fully clothed because I'm far too shy for that."

Later, she wrote: "So that's what it's like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There's much more important news today but that was some classic bulls**t. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated."

So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bullshit. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. ð Thanks Karen pic.twitter.com/hJDn4Vph49 — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) June 29, 2020

