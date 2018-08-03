MMC app to helps you 'know your doctor' better

national

Maharashtra Medical Council develops app providing detailed qualifications of registered docs and an option for users to file complaints for corruption, malpractice or negligence

Want to see a doctor but not sure how authentic his educational qualification is? Don't worry, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has come up with a tech-savvy solution for you.

Just two weeks ago, the council launched the first-of-its-kind mobile app that not only shows the educational qualifications and experience of all registered doctors, but also gives you the option to file a complaint online.

The Council has become the first medical council in India to develop such an app, called MMC, created by the Council's in-house designers and available on Google Play. The app has been developed keeping in mind the complaints the council receives about lack of options to check a doctor's qualification.

How it will work

"It is patients' right to know the educational qualifications and experience of the doctor they are visiting, but there is no authentic option of checking it. Even though hospitals upload the qualifications, these have often been found to be incorrect. So, we decided to start with the app to provide all details at the click of a button," said Dr Shivkumar Utture, Council president.

After downloading the app, the user will find an option to 'know doctor', wherein, the person can select a doctor by name or registration number. Even if s/he doesn't know the full name of the doctor, the person can search for the first name. All registered doctors with that name will appear in the app with their qualifications in detail.

The app will also show the registration number along with the date of registration and expiry date. "This has been done to catch hold of quacks... People can check their information online and inform MMC about it. This will give more power to the public," said Dr Utture.

Do you have complaints?

People struggle a lot while filing complaints with the MMC. To make the process paperless and easier, the app has an option where anyone can file a complaint against any doctor for corruption, malpractice or negligence.

"So far, we have received a couple of complaints, but it is still in its infancy. We are hoping more start using it. As soon as we receive any complaint, we will work on it immediately," said Dr Utture.

