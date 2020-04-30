MMRC completes 28th breakthrough from CSMT to Mumbai Central

Vaitarna-2 is the first TBM to complete the stretch of 4km in a single drive

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Thursday achieved yet another milestone with its 28th breakthrough from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Mumbai Central. Vaitarna-2 is the first TBM to complete the stretch of 4km in a single drive.

Vaitarna-2, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) of this package was commissioned on February 2, from CSMT launching shaft and completed its longest run at Mumbai Central station with 2,730 RCC rings.

"This part of the tunneling was very challenging particularly because the alignment runs very close to old and dilapidated buildings and also parallel to the sea shore and very shallow ground water table which is approximately 1-4 meters below only", said Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director, MMRC.

"Another challenge posed before the team was the outbreak of COVID-19. However, we ensured physical distancing and strictly followed all the guidelines stipulated by the state government”, said Deol further.

The 4-km long tunneling, on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor, includes the construction of five underground stations beginning from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Mumbai Central via Kalbadevi, Girgaon and Grant Road.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news