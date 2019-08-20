MMRCL starts cleaning choked nullah on WEH after BMC notice

mumbai

Mumbai civic body had blamed debris from Metro 3 and SCLR extension work choking the nullah for the severe waterlogging last month

JCBs hired by MMRCL cleaning up the area around the nullah in Khar East. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

MMRDA and MMRCL have started cleaning out the choked nullah running along the Western Express Highway after they were blamed by BMC for the severe waterlogging there a few weeks ago. mid-day had, on August 10, reported about the BMC's letter to MMRDA and MMRCL regarding dumping of Metro 3 debris and the extension of SCLR into the drain that runs from Milan subway up to Mithi river near Kalanagar.

The drain, running parallel to the Western Express Highway, was choked due to the debris dumped at Khar, flooding the area during last month's heavy rain.

THE 3.5-km drain carries water from Santacruz to Bandra and finally releases it into Mithi river. Construction work is being undertaken at two spots close to the drain – Metro III and SCLR extension near Raje Sambhaji Vidyalaya in Golibar Nagar. "The debris and construction material had choked up the drain and despite repeated instructions from the BMC, both agencies had not taken it seriously," said a civic officer.

The BMC had sent a letter to the MMRCL regarding clearing the debris in May. But it wasn't acted upon and in July end, following heavy rain, the drain couldn't take the load. The area around Khar was completely waterlogged with water refusing to recede for hours. The death of Mala Nagam, 50, and her son from electrocution at their residence 400 metres from the site added fuel to fire.

The BMC finally sent notices to MMRCL and MMRDA on August 8 asking them to clear the debris immediately. The civic body even asked MMRCL to drain the water from the dug-up area into the Vakola nullah instead of the already-choked drain.

Vakola river at fault: MMRCL

MMRCL has, however, shrug off the blame saying the overflowing Vakola river on the east side of the highway was the primary reason for the waterlogging. Cleaning work began at the site a week after the letter was sent. "We haven't received any reply from MMRDA or MMRCL. But the authorities have started cleaning up roads and drains. It will solve the issue, and that's what was needed," said a senior officer from the BMC.

On Monday, three JCBs were seen clearing up the debris from the road near the drain in Khar East. MMRCL officials remained unavailable for comment.

Two years ago too, Metro III work had choked the drain in Bandra resulting in heavy flooding in Bandra and BKC areas. This too had evoked a BMC notice to MMRCL.

