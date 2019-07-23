MMRDA blind to political hoardings in Mumbai, allege activists

national

The activist alleged that these banners/hoardings can put additional pressure on the traffic gantries and they might collapse on vehicles causing accidents

Banner on WEH has been conveniently ignored by the MMRDA, the RTI activist alleged

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is deliberately delaying action against illegal political banners across the highways, an RTI activist has alleged. The MMRDA's claims of having removed all such banners earlier this year are false, he added.

"Last month, MMRDA had claimed that FIRs have been filed at Kherwadi, Vile Parle, Samata Nagar and Dahisar police stations against illegal hoardings across the western and eastern express highways," said Anil Galgali, adding, "The illegal advertisements add an unnecessary burden to the gantries (overhead supports for signage) and increase the possibility of accidents."

The MMRDA, he said, had claimed that they had investigated and brought down illegal advertisements in April and notices were sent to agencies concerned. "It's only eyewash though," he alleged. While travelling on the Western Express Highway last week, "I came across an illegal political advertisement on a gantry between Santacruz and Bandra. It appears to have been put up by BJP Mumbai president Mangal Prabhat Lodha welcoming BJP chief JP Nadda. I don't understand why MMRDA has not filed an FIR against this," questioned Galgali.

Lodha, however, said, "Whatever banners that we had put up were installed only after taking all the permissions and the official fees towards them were also paid." The activist alleged that these banners/hoardings can put additional pressure on the traffic gantries and they might collapse on vehicles causing accidents. MMRDA joint project director Dilip Kawathkar remained unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates