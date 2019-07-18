MMRDA leases a plot in BKC to Japanese company for 80 years

national

The Japanese company will be able to build an area of 65,000 square meters on the 12,486 square meter plot situated in the 'G' Block in the Complex.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday issued offer letter for plot 'C-65' in the Bandra-Kurla Complex to M/s.Goisu Reality Pvt.Ltd. for an amount of Rs.2,238 crore on 80 years lease in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"This is one of the largest investments by an overseas firm in the real estate sector in Maharashtra. In the next five years the graph of progress for M/s.Sumitomo will add few more numbers. After International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) is completed the BKC will be a place of global happening. It is a win-win situation for both M/s.Sumitomo and MMRDA. We promise, we will stand by you. With this, a new door has opened for global investors," said Devendra Fadnavis.

R.A.Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said, "We also expect more and more global corporates to show interest in investing in the ever developing BKC."

