MMRDA maintains 11,000 plus labourers within various camps of infrastructure projects

MMRDA maintains 11,000 plus labourers, within various labour camps of infrastructure projects within MMR.

RA Rajeev , Metropolitian Commissioner took a Review meeting with the Heads of Department of the MMRDA via video conferencing on Monday.

The foremost on the agenda was the well-being of all the labourers engaged by contractors on various projects like Metro ,MTHL,surya water project SCLR , kalanagar junction and various other bridges.

Metropolitan Commissioner MMRDA said that at present there were 5444 labourers for various metro lines under execution, 5042 labourers on MTHL, and 576 labourers on other infrastructure projects within MMR. He further added that MMRDA has succeeded to avoid the migration of it’s labourers ,which was insisted by Uddhav Thackery Hon.CM of Maharashtra. All labourers are fit and sound in health

RA Rajeev further directed the HODs to ensure that these labourers do not face any hardships.

"All labourers staying in labour camps are given all necessary medical facilities including food. Sanitation in labour camps is mantained . regular health check-up are also conducted said RA Rajeev ; He further directed to conduct surprise visits to labour camps to asses the situation in regular intervals.

MMRDA will bear the additional cost incurred to maintain these daily expenses of labourers as force measure clause ; These expenses will be reimbursed to concerned contractors. Metropolitian commissioner further directed the Financial adviser , director ( projects) and director ( works) to calculate the optimum subsistence allowance to be given to concerned contractors in accordance to the provision of the directives issued by GOI vide circular dated 19 February 2020.

MMRDA will also make monthly salaries of staff, appointed through outsourcing agency , as the facility to work from home is being also given to them. Monthly salaries of security staff and housekeeping staff shall be done in time .

RA Rajeev ,directed all HODs to assess the impact of lockdown and reschedule target for every project including system works for metro.

MMRDA will also contribute one days salary about 17 lakh plus to CM relief fund. Metropolitian commissioner also expressed his pleasure that despite of ongoing lockdown many crucial decisions were taken using vedio conference. Tasks were given to HOD’s . That will necessary help to minimise the impact cause by corona outbreak.

