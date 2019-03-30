MNS campaigns in Mumbai for Congress' Ekanath Gaiwad

national

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday campaigned for Congress' Ekanath Gaiwad, who is contesting from the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat.

Many prominent leaders of MNS such as Sandip Deshpande, participated in the campaign at Shivaji Park and urged the people to cast their vote in favour of Gaiwad.

MNS members joined the electioneering by the Congress candidate after their party chief Raj Thackeray, at a public rally in Mumbai last week, said that MNS would not contest the Lok Sabha polls but would support parties which are willing to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mumbai South Central seat has been Shiv Sena's stronghold with the party having captured it from 1991 to 2004. In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Congress had won from the constituency, but in 2014 Shiv Sena secured it.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in four phases of the seven-stage general election on April 11,18, 23 and 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

