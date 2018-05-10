Mobeds 'move online' under new programme

After breaking away from the Jiyo Parsi programme in February, Jiyo Mobed will debut on Sunday in its new avatar as 'Empowering Mobeds,' through a workshop



The Empowering Mobeds programme was earlier known as the Jiyo Parsi, Jiyo Mobed programme

After parting ways from the Central government-supported Jiyo Parsi, Jiyo Mobed programme in February, the first-ever 'Empowering Mobeds' programme is all set to take place this Sunday at the Dadar Athornian Institute under the theme: 'Mobeds moving online.'

The Empowering Mobeds programme, earlier known as the Jiyo Parsi, Jiyo Mobed programme, was launched in 2017 as a subsidiary of Jiyo Parsi. Empowering Mobeds will be conducted under the auspices of the Athornan Mandal and World Zoroastrian Organisation (WZO) trust funds.



Binaifer Sahukar, programme coordinator

This Sunday will mark the first workshop under the new name. "The goal of the May 13 workshop is to make Mobeds digitally savvy, so they can access and disseminate religious knowledge and their work-related news," said Binaifer Sahukar, programme coordinator, Empowering Mobeds, adding, "It is also an interface for them to interact with each other and the laity across India and globally."

Sahukar said a team of corporate trainers, journalists, and advertising professionals would be teaching the mobeds how to 'grab eyeballs,' and widen their reach through digital networking. The workshop is also open for their spouses and children (above 15 years of age). As of now, over 70 Mobeds are expected to turn up for the workshop, with more names being added to the list.

