Mobile app for ISBTs in Delhi to launch soon

Delhi has three inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Kashmere Gate





Nearly three lakh daily passengers at ISBTs in Delhi will soon be able to access the details of buses to neighbouring states through a mobile app to be launched by the Delhi Transport department. The app named 'Delhi Transport' is to be launched next week. "The app will furnish all the details to inter state travellers, like departure time, fare and types of buses available to places in other states," said KK Dahia, Special Commissioner of Transport department.



The facility of live status of buses will also be available at ISBT Kashmere Gate for which necessary system has been put in place, he said. Delhi has three inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, and Kashmere Gate from where over three lakh passengers embark on travel to destinations in UP, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and other states, Transport officials said.



According to the Transport department, over 2,200 inter-state buses operate from the three ISBTs. Kashmere Gate is the largest terminal in terms of number of buses from where over 1,700 inter buses operate every day while Anand Vihar records highest daily footfall of nearly 1.5 lakh passengers. "The app has been designed to serve as a multi-functional tool to bring various services and facilities of Delhi Transport department to the people," an official said. "Besides helping inter-state travellers, it will also serve in applying for driving licence, registration of vehicles and many other services offered by the Transport department," the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever