Model and MMA star Paige VanZant wants kids with boyfriend Austin Vanderford

American mixed martial artist (MMA) Paige VanZant is looking forward to having a family with fighter partner Austin Vanderford but is facing a major hurdle.

Paige, 26, fears that her dream of becoming a mother won't be possible with MMA as it doesn't pay more than any other regular job.

The author and model recently quit Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and now wants to focus on her personal life.

"It is [UFC] fun for me. I do love what I do but it has to be worth it for your future, for your career, for your family. For being a woman, I want to be a mum, too. There's a timeframe on that," Paige was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun.

"My career, yes I can come back after having kids but there's other factors like I need make enough money to be able to take time off and have kids. I've added up all the money I've made in the UFC over six years, and I could have just had a regular job with the same pay," Paige added.

