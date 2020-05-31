Modi government in its six years has corrected many historical wrongs, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of completion of the first year of the second term of the Modi government.

Shah tweeted: "I heartily congratulate the country's popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful one year of Modi 2.0. It has been full of historic achievements."

Shah said the Modi government in its six years has corrected many historical wrongs and laid the foundation of a self-reliant India which is on the path of progress. Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday launched an attack on the Narendra Modi government and said that the country is standing at the crossroads in the seventh year and the people are exhausted by the weight of the government's sins.

Addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "The first year of the second term of the Modi government has been a year of disappointment, disastrous management and diabolical pain."

He said at the start of the seventh year, India stands at the "crossroads". "Citizens are exhausted by the weight of this government's sins, ineptitude and callous insensitivity to the widespread suffering," the Congress leader said.

