EPL: Mohamed Salah accused of diving in Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace

Liverpool's Mo Salah (right) goes down following a challenge from a Crystal Palace defender during an EPL match on Monday. Pic/AFP

Mohamed Salah was engulfed in a diving storm as the Liverpool star won the controversial penalty that inspired their 2-0 win over 10-man Crystal Palace on Monday.

Salah was accused of diving by Palace when he tumbled in the penalty area late in the first half at Selhurst Park. Referee Michael Oliver awarded a spot-kick for Mamadou Sakho's challenge on the Egypt winger and James Milner converted the penalty.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, working for Sky Sports, claimed it was a dive, saying: "A lot of people won't like it. If it's against you, you'll think it's soft. It is a theatrical fall which we've seen a lot of players do." Adding insult to injury for Palace, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the second half for bringing down Salah.

Taking advantage of their numerical superiority, Jurgen Klopp's side made sure of extending their 100 percent start to the EPL season thanks to Sadio Mane's goal in stoppage-time. Palace boss Roy Hodgson was furious with the penalty, saying: "My frustration is I don't think that's a penalty. It's cause for anger and disappointment. I've been in football a long time. If that's a penalty the game has changed beyond all recognition.

Klopp side-stepped the diving row, claiming he hadn't seen the incident clearly. "I didn't ask Salah about that. I didn't see it. It looked like it was [a penalty], but I have no idea," he said.

