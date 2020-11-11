Mohamed Salah pleads for unity as Egypt face Togo in qualifiers

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has pleaded for national team unity as Egypt prepare to tackle Togo at home and away in crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The forward admitted in a BeIN Sport TV interview he was concerned about possible tension between CAF Champions League finalists Al Ahly and Zamalek, with each club having six stars in the squad. "I do not want there to be any tension between the players before or during the national team camp," said the two-time African Footballer of the Year.

Fierce rivalry

Cairo clubs Ahly and Zamalek have been fierce rivals for 109 years and before the COVID-19 pandemic drew capacity crowds wherever they played. Record seven-time African champions Egypt only drew their first two matches in Group G to lie third in a section also including Kenya and the Comoros, and which they were expected to dominate. Both matches against Togo will be staged behind closed doors because of COVID-19 with the first in Cairo Saturday and the return match in Lome Tuesday.

Sherif gets call-up

Egypt ENPPI forward Mohamed Sherif has been rewarded for outstanding Egyptian Premier League form last season with a call-up for the qualifiers against Togo. He finished second with 14 goals in the Golden Boot race behind veteran Abdallah el Said of Pyramids, who scored three more. El Said is also in the squad as the Pharaohs try to put behind them a poor start in which they drew with Kenya and the Comoros.

