Mohamed Salah sends money, food to poor back home during COVID-19

Liverpool's star footballer Mohamed Salah, 25, has donated a huge amount of money besides food to families in his hometown of Nagrig, a village in the Egyptian city of Basyoun, to help in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the Egyptian footballer sent supplies to poverty-hit residents along with some advice on how to stay safe from the virus.

Salah Ghaly, the Liverpool striker's father, said that the village has been sanitised and residents have been given facemasks to prevent the spread of the virus, which has already killed 205 people in the North African country. It is believed that the total amount donated by the Liverpool star is around £405,000 (R3.8 crore).

Mohamed is currently in lockdown like the rest of the UK, where the death toll has crossed 15,000.

