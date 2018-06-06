Mohammad Hafeez cleared after controversial comment over suspect bowling actions

Hafeez, who had expressed reservations over the rules of the ICC set for the biomechanics test, clarified to the three-member PCB disciplinary committee that his views were 'misinterpreted'



Mohammad Hafeez. Pic/AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to take action against all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez after the player has clarified his recent comments about the International Cricket Council (ICC) protocols in the biomechanic procedure of testing the suspect bowling action.

Just two weeks after being cleared to bowl by the ICC for the third time following a remedial bowling action, the PCB had issued a showcase notice to Hafeez to appear before its three-member disciplinary committee to explain his position. Hafeez, who had expressed reservations over the rules of the ICC set for the biomechanics test, clarified to the three-member PCB disciplinary committee that his views were 'misinterpreted'.

"My intention was not criticise ICC protocols nor did I mention any respected cricket board in my interview. The interview was all about my suggestions to improve the [Bowling action tests] standards and to remove doubts if any from minds of fans of cricket. Unfortunately my comments were misinterpreted and used out of context," Hafeez said. The PCB disciplinary committee includes Director Cricket Operations Haroon Rasheed, Director Media and Co-ordination Amjad Hussain and GM Legal Salman Naseer.

Accepting the explanation of the all-rounder, the PCB said, "Hafeez clarified his recent comments about ICC protocols on bowling action. The committee accepted Hafeez's explanation and asked him to clarify his comments to the media." The committee has now closed the matter with no further action would be taken on the matter.

Hafeez was first suspended from bowling in December 2014 after being reported for an illegal bowling action during the Test series against New Zealand in November. Following remedial work, he was re-assessed and permitted to resume bowling in April 2015.

Following his second suspension in two years in July 2015, he returned to action in November 2016; only to get reported for a third time during the Abu Dhabi ODI against Sri Lanka in October 2017. He was subsequently suspended in November 2017 after an independent assessment revealed he had employed an illegal bowling action.

