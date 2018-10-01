Mohammad Hafeez gets place in Pakistan squad for Australia Tests

cricket

Hafeez, who was not a part of the 17-member squad for the series which was announced, last week, will now travel to UAE at the soonest, the Express Tribune reported

Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan national selection committee has made a last-minute inclusion of veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in the team for their upcoming two-match Test series against Australia starting October 7.

Hafeez, who was not a part of the 17-member squad for the series which was announced, last week, will now travel to UAE at the soonest, the Express Tribune reported.

Hafeez will be returning to the national Test squad after a gap of more than two years. He had played his last Test back in August 2016. Pakistan are slated to play their first Test against Australia at Dubai starting from October 7 followed by the second match at Abu Dhabi beginning October 16.

Following is the revised squad for the Test series:

Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain-WK), Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez.

