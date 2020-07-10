Mohammad Kaif hilariously trolls Yuvraj Singh's workout video: 'Bhai, tum fitness challenge bhejo'

Former India's star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who is quite an active celebirity on social media, recently took to photo sharing site Instagram to share a reel which shows how he performs different exercises at the gym.

The intense video in an edited version shows Yuvraj Singh performing a series of rigourous workout sequences while the song 'Tubthumping (I Get Knocked Down)' by Chumbawamba plays in the background.

Yuvraj's friend and former teammate Mohammad Kaif could not help himself but takke to the comments section to write, "Bhai Ab tum fitness challenge bhejo mere liye."

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh's real life partner and wife Hazel Keech also took to the comments section to voice her displeasure of being in the background. She wrote, "Oh man! Im not happy about being in the background."

Yuvraj Singh, one of India's finest all-rounders and a flamboyant batsman, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10, 2019.

In the 204 ODIs he played, Yuvraj scored 8,701 runs at an average of 36.55. His top score is 150 with 14 centuries and 52 fifties to his name.

