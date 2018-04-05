Mohammad Kaif: 'Paisa Bolta Hai', Afridi wouldn't comment if Pakistan cricketers were in IPL

Hitting back at Shahid Afridi for his controversial comments on Kashmir, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also said that "India can very well manage its internal affairs"



Mohammad Kaif slammed Shahid Afridi on social media site Twitter for his recent comments on Kashmir. Shahid Afridi had earlier tweeted saying, 'Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?.'

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Former India player Mohammad Kaif said Afridi would not have made the comments had Pakistani cricketers were still playing in the Indian Premier League. "'Paisa Bolta Hai'. Can't imagine Afridi making these comments if Pakistani players were still playing in the IPL. Rather, what's needed to be condemned foremost is the reason because of which Pakistani players are not allowed to play in the IPL - Infiltration from Pakistani terrorists and Pakistan's support to separatists," Mohammad Kaif wrote on his Twitter handle. "We wish peace and love but peace is a two-way street," he added.

Dear Afridi , we wish peace and love but Peace is a two way street. pic.twitter.com/1oonVHQMqP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 4, 2018



Also hitting back at Shahid Afridi for his controversial comments on Kashmir, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said that "India can very well manage its internal affairs" while batsman Suresh Raina asked the former Pakistan captain to advise his country's army that it stops supporting extremists for maintaining peace in the Valley. In a surprise comment, Afridi yesterday expressed concerns about "worrisome" situation in Kashmir. "It is obvious that we have capable people to manage our country, run our country. No outsider needs to tell us what we need to do," said Tendulkar at an event in Mumbai.

Suresh Raina, who has roots in Kashmir, took to twitter to offer advise to Afridi. "Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence," Raina wrote on the social networking site.

Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 4, 2018

India captain Virat Kohli said being an Indian, country's interest was paramount to him. "As an Indian you want to express what is best for your nation and my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure," Kohli told reporters on the sidelines a training session at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Former India captain Kapil Dev said that Afridi's comment does not even deserve a reaction."I have no time for him. Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to such people. If somebody sitting in one corner of the world says something, I think the best thing is not to react to it," Kapil Dev said in Mumbai.

Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar also expressed the same sentiments. "Dear Mr Afridi , since you want to see a peaceful JK sans any human rights violations could you please see to it that pak terrorists stop infiltrations n pak army stops supporting the separatists by closing down the training camps. It will greatly help in solving the problem," wrote the veteran artist.

