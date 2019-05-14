Mohammad Salah's daughter scores, brings cheer to Liverpool fans
But the Egyptian's daughter, Makka, five, brought smiles on Reds's fans faces after scoring a goal at Anfield
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with daughter Makka
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah failed to win the Premier League title, after finishing second behind champions Man City on Sunday.
But the Egyptian's daughter, Makka, five, brought smiles on Reds's fans faces after scoring a goal at Anfield.
Salah was awarded the Golden Boot for his 22 goals this season and during the award ceremony, Makka ran down the field in front of the home supporters and put the ball into the net to the roar from the fans.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
IPL 2019 List of winners with cash prizes