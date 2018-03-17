Mohammad Shami set to play IPL despite domestic violence, extra-marital affair allegations?

Pacer Mohammed Shami likely to get nod for T20 event despite domestic violence allegations



Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami's life is in turbulence with allegations of domestic violence and adultery levelled by his wife, but on the cricketing front, the India pacer is set to be in the scheme of things again. mid-day learns that Shami will get a green signal to play for Delhi Daredevils in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) despite his central contract being put on hold.

The decision was taken in the IPL Governing Council meeting held at the Cricket Centre yesterday. "We have principally agreed to allow Shami to play in the IPL. We felt that whatever is happening in his personal life should not have any bearing on his professional career. He is an exceptional cricketer. He will play eventually," a top BCCI official told mid-day yesterday.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has initiated a match fixing probe after an allegation from his wife. An official decision on Shami will be taken after the Anti-Corruption Unit presents a report in a week's time. "We will go as per the outcome of the ACU report," said IPL chief Rajeev Shukla.

Stokes issue cited

It is learnt that former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was quite vocal in his support for Shami in the IPL meeting yesterday. The Ben Stokes issue was also raised in the meeting to lay emphasis on Shami's case. "How is Stokes allowed to play in the IPL when he is charged for affray in the Bristol nightclub brawl? In Shami's case, there is no charge. It is an allegation and an FIR has been filed. Stokes is a more serious concern," another BCCI official said.

Pune to host playoffs

Meanwhile, after several deliberations, Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium was awarded the IPL Qualifier 2 and the Eliminator matches. MCA president Abhay Apte had written to the IPL GC to consider Pune as a venue for the IPL playoffs since Pune Supergiant, who were the IPL finalists in the last edition, are not part of the IPL anymore as they were a replacement for only two years. As far as the legal opinion on Chennai Super Kings' transfer was concerned, the IPL GC accepted BCCI ombudsman Justice AP Shah's

report to allow the transfer take place.

Delhi Daredevils' 50 percent stakes sale with JSW Sports was also given IPL GC's nod. It is learnt that the deal will cost JSW Sports approximately R550 crore out of which five per cent will go to the BCCI coffers. The IPL GC also decided to allow Kings XI Punjab to play four of their league games at Indore and the other three at their home base in Mohali due to closure of Chandigarh airport during that period.

