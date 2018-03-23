Mohammed Shami gets Grade B annual contract, gets richer by Rs 3 crore

A hurt but "relieved" Mohammed Shami yesterday said that he was always confident about proving his innocence in the wake of corruption allegations levelled against him by his wife Hasin Jahan



Mohammed Shami

A hurt but "relieved" Mohammed Shami yesterday said that he was always confident about proving his innocence in the wake of corruption allegations levelled against him by his wife Hasin Jahan. The beleagured Indian pacer was absolved of all charges related to corruption after BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) headed by Neeraj Kumar gave him a clean chit after a week long investigations on allegations of having accepted money from a certain Pakistani girl named Alishba and UK based Mohammed bhai.

Mohammed Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract, which will make him richer by R3 crore. He is also free to play in the IPL for Delhi Daredevils, starting April 7. "I was under tremendous pressure but now I feel relieved after BCCI cleared me of wrong-doing. I was hurt that my loyalty and commitment towards my nation was questioned. But I had full faith in BCCI's investigation process. I am looking forward towards getting back on the field," Shami said.

Also Read: Let's not jump to conclusions about Mohammed Shami: Rajiv Shukla

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever