Let's not jump to conclusions about Mohammed Shami: Rajiv Shukla

IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla said yesterday that they are awaiting a report from BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit head Niraj Kumar



Cricketer Mohammed Shami with wife Hasin Jahan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has still not taken a decision on Mohammed Shami's Indian Premier League (IPL) participation. IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla said yesterday that they are awaiting a report from BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit head Niraj Kumar.

Mohammed Shami is facing allegations of domestic violence and adultery, levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan. He has been contracted to play for Delhi Daredevils in the Twenty20 extravaganza that kicks off on April 7.



Rajiv Shukla

"I spoke to Niraj Kumar and the investigations are on. As we have not received the report, we should not jump to conclusions," Shukla said during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters where Tata Nexon was announced as the official partner of the IPL. Shukla added: "We are only concerned with things which come under anti-corruption charges. The BCCI and IPL are not concerned about his personal life."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates