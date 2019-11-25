Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff come together for one of the biggest parties of the year

When was the last time when Indian actors celebrated a reunion bash? Well, it happened just recently when megastar Chiranjeevi threw one of the grandest bashes in recent times at his new Hyderabad home on November 24. The biggest attraction of the party was how it brought together the Superstars of every region under the same roof.

Right from the Tamil industry to the Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam to the Hindi, the party had them all. It boasted off names like Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Balakrishna, Ramesh Aravind, Suman, Jayaram, Khushbu Sundar, Jackie Shroff, Ambika, Menaka, Radha, Saritha, Bhagyaraj, Revathy, Jayasudha, Radhika, Lizzy, Priyadarshan, and Sumalatha. We don't often see Indian film actors channeling their inner child, letting their hair down, shedding all their inhibitions and embracing fun and frolic with unabashed attitude. This was one such occasion.

A fan club of Chiranjeevi, by the name of Syeraa Updates, on Instagram, shared pictures from the bash and it will surely bring a smile to your face.

In the first post, they all were dressed in different outfits, from black to white to purple. It's definitely a post you don't want to miss:

We could also see Jackie Shroff having a gala time with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi in his well-known and popular style, take a look:

We also saw the ladies who ruled the marquee in the '80s dressed up the way they did during their initial years and all the people who witnessed their stardom would surely be nostalgic:

But the one picture that had our attention was a picture featuring two Superstars- Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi. Mohanlal posted this picture and captioned it- With my amazing friend Chiranjeevi. Have a look:

Can we expect a similarly themed bash in Bollywood anytime soon? Let's see!

