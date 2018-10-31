Mohinder Amarnath-mentored Priyanshu hits 556*

cricket

Priyanshu, 14, hammered an unbeaten 556 for Mohinder Lala Amarnath Cricket Academy against Yogi Cricket Academy in a two-day fixture at the Vadodara Cricket Academy (VCA) ground

Priyanshu Moliya after his unbeaten 556 yesterday

The Shri DK Gaekwad Under-14 tournament does justice to Baroda's vibrant grassroot cricket set up and it is at this event where a young gun answering to the name of Priyanshu Moliya did the incredible yesterday. Priyanshu, 14, hammered an unbeaten 556 for Mohinder Lala Amarnath Cricket Academy against Yogi Cricket Academy in a two-day fixture at the Vadodara Cricket Academy (VCA) ground.

Claimed four wickets too

First, Priyanshu claimed four wickets with his off-spinners and helped his side dismiss Yogi CA for a mere 52 on Day One of the clash on Monday. Priyanshu ended Day One on an amazing 408. More brilliance was to follow yesterday when he added 148 for a monumental 556 off 319 balls with the help of 98 boundaries and one six as his side ended their innings at 826 for four. Wicketkeeper-batsman Het Barot (62) and Ballal Chaulkar (60) were the other significant scorers. Yogi CA were bundled out for 84 in the second innings with Priyanshu claiming two wickets for an innings and 689 run-victory.



Priyanshu Moliya with his mentor Mohinder Amarnath. File pic

"My previous highest was 254 in the same tournament last year. I was just playing my normal game as the bowling attack was good. It was a satisfying innings, but yes, I was beaten on four to five occasions. "After my first hundred on Monday, I told myself that I need to score 200. I set goals of 100 runs each and was determined to continue playing the same way," Priyanshu told mid-day from Baroda yesterday.

Priyanshu, who shifted from Rajkot to Baroda, is proud to play for Mohinder Amarnath's academy and India's 1983 World Cup star has great hopes for the kid. "When I saw him for the first time, I knew I was seeing something special. He is a fine talent and he will get better with exposure. I like his passion as well," Mohinder told mid-day last night. The former batting star also felt Priyanshu would do well if he plays for a club in Mumbai.

Baroda move vital

"Mohinder sir always watches me bat in the nets. He spoke to me about various drills and how to control different shots. After doing those drills regularly, I scored a lot of runs through the covers and got better with my back foot punches. "I called Mohinder sir today [Tuesday] and he was very happy with my performance. 'Keep it up', he said," revealed Priyanshu. Priyanshu's father, Suresh was delighted too, but did not forget to thank Anil Thakral, his son's first coach at Rajkot.

"I must thank sir for advising us to shift Baroda. I am happy to see him score big, but I am not surprised because Priyanshu has performed well in this tournament before," said Suresh. Baroda is known for its rich cricketing history. It produced distinguished India cricketers like Vijay Hazare, Anshuman Gaekwad, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and more recently, Hardik Pandya. Priyanshu Moliya could be next. Watch this name!

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates