Mohit Chauhan to croon title track of Mariam Khan - Reporting Live

Pritam was reportedly approached earlier, but the composer was busy with prior commitments



Mohit Chauhan

Mohit Chauhan has been roped in to sing the title track of the show Mariam Khan - Reporting Live. Sources claim that the makers had initially approached musician Pritam for it, but the composer was busy with prior commitments.

On Mother's Day last year, Mohit Chauhan belted a song, which is part of a channel's campaign dedicated to mothers. The Maa song is penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Rajeev Bhalla. Mohit says, "I was taken away by the melody and the lyrics; it is heart-stirring.

It's an acoustic and a euphonious guitar song being for such special occasion like Mother's Day, I feel honored to be a part of it." He further adds, "I love you mom, please listen to this beautiful song."

He is regarded as an excellent singer with various hit songs in his kitty but Mohit Chauhan says before he made it big as a musician, he wanted to be an actor. Chauhan, who has sung popular numbers like "Matargasthi", "Tujhe Bhula Diya" and "Sadda Haq", says he was interested in theatre and featured in full length stage plays after he graduated from his college.

"I did a lot of theatre. I finished my university, was part of NSD and did full length plays on stage. In fact, at one point of time, I wanted to get into FTII, but there were no acting courses then. I think it started only a couple of years ago. So I missed the opportunity," Chauhan told PTI.

The singer first came into limelight with the song "Dooba Dooba" from his band Silk Route. After the band dissolved, Chauhan came up with the song "Guncha" from the 2005 movie "Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh".

Even though he later sang for music composer AR Rahman in "Rang De Basanti", it was the 2007 Pritam-composed "Tum Se Hi" from "Jab We Met" which got him mainstream success.

The 49-year-old singer feels now he is at a stage where he can try different things, such as acting in films and TV, provided he likes the content. "If I get an offer and I think there is something I can do, then I will think about it.... I am ready to consider any film and TV acting offers provided it is great."

Chauhan has collaborated with singer Neeti Mohan to sing a song for the new season of the TV show "Yeh Hai Aashiqui". The duo have recreated the title track of the show and shot a music video together. "I had seen few episodes of the series once. Then I got a call from Disney and I heard the song. I got to know that Neeti would be singing with me and I was very excited."

Apart from this, both the singers will be featuring in some of the episodes in the series as musical narrators. "I have never been part of something like this before on TV. This was my first time and I was happy. I also shot the video with Neeti. We both will be featured in some episodes, through our song. I am excited about it."

The "Pee Loon" hitmaker says he is also keen to release a few singles in the future. "Hopefully yes, I have a few things planned. Let's see if things work out."

Also read: Singer Mohit Chauhan's no-show cost us USD 500,000, claim US organisers

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates