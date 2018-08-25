Mohit Malik planning to start family soon

television

Mohit Malik

Actor Mohit Malik, who plays a father in a TV show, says he wants a daughter in real life too.

He is currently seen as a rock star and a father in the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The actor has also been taking music lessons, learning Punjabi language and writing musical notes for the Star Plus show.

"Addite (Addite Shirwaikar) and I plan to start a family very soon, maybe in the coming two to three years. I always wanted to have a daughter and after playing a father to two beautiful daughters on the show, I think I will be a good father," Mohit said in a statement.

"We wanted to settle down financially before we planned anything. I currently have two cafes in the city and both are doing really well. So, I think we can now afford to bring another life into the world."

Mohit has earlier worked in shows like "Pari Hoon Main", "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann" and "Doli Armaano Ki".

