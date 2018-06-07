Mohit Malik takes home-cooked food for on-screen daughter

"Aakriti is like my own daughter. I remember I had once brought sweet potato for lunch and she loved it so much that I specially started bringing a separate box for her



Actor Mohit Malik takes home-cooked food for child actress Aakriti Sharma, who plays his daughter in the show "Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala". Mohit (who plays the role of Sikander) has been living in the city for over 10 years now but Aakriti (who plays the role of Kullfi) and her family shifted to Mumbai just five months ago.

"Aakriti is like my own daughter. I remember I had once brought sweet potato for lunch and she loved it so much that I specially started bringing a separate box for her. Sometimes Addite (his wife) calls her on her own and asks her what she will have for lunch. That's the kind of bond we share," Mohit said in a statement. Aakriti added that Mohit "brings a lot of delicious food for me everyday. He takes care of me like his own daughter".

