Mohit Sehgal celebrates Parsi New Year with wife Sanaya Irani

Navroze Mubarak, says Mohit Sehgal to fans

TV actor Mohit Sehgal shared a picture on Instagram yesterday with wife Sanaya Irani. He wrote, "When I turned Bawaji for a day. Navroz Mubarak everyone (sic)." The two, who met on the set of Miley Jab Hum Tum, wed in 2016.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal were seen together last year as contestants on dance reality show "Nach Baliye 8".

