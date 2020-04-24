Mohnish Bahl has the sweetest wish for his 'ardhangini' Aarti on their wedding anniversary

Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor Mohnish Bahl celebrates his 28th wedding anniversary with wifey dearest Aarti Bahl. The actor posted the sweetest anniversary wish for Aarti, wherein he shared a photo of them from their wedding day.

Mohnish Bahl captioned the photo, "No words to express my gratitude for 'always being by my side' You made me understand the meaning of Ardhangini. Love you Janmon Janmon infinite."

How lovely do Mohnish and Aarti look on their wedding day? All decked up in traditional finery, Aarti Bahl looks exquisite, while Mohnish Bahl looks quite dapper, don't you think?

Aarti Bahl, Ekta Sohini before marriage, also shared a memory from their wedding day. She wrote, "You are my superhero. You are my everything. I LOVE YOU. Thank you for being YOU. Happy anniversary."

Aarti Bahl, Ekta Sohini before marriage, also shared a memory from their wedding day.

Mohnish and Aarti Bahl's daughter, Pranutan, too, took to social media to wish her parents happy anniversary. She shared a picture of them with their arms around each other.

Here's wishing Mohnish and Aarti Bahl the very best on their wedding anniversary!

