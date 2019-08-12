Mohnish Bahl on Sanjivani 2: It feels as if I am in flashback mode

television

As Sanjivani 2 hits the tube today, Mohnish Bahl on reprising his memorable role

Mohnish Bahl in Sanjivani 2

Mohnish Bahl is happy to slip into a character that he has known all too well. After all, as the authoritative yet kind Dr Shashank Gupta, the actor led the cast of the medical drama, Sanjivani, from 2002 to 2005. Reprising his role in the medical drama, Bahl says, "14 years down the line, Shashank is older, but he is still as stubborn and with the same value system." The show, which hits the tube today, will see new additions to the cast in Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Sayantani Ghosh.

If Bahl has revisited his popular show on television, he walked down memory lane with his most remembered Bollywood project, too. The cast of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! had a reunion last week to celebrate 25 years of its release. "It feels as if I am in flashback mode. I had never imagined that I would be working 25 years after the film's release. Nor did I ever think that I would be part of Sanjivani's reboot."



Salman Khan

A chat with Bahl can't be complete without a mention of his good friend Salman Khan. "I have known him since our struggling days. It is a unique equation where we don't expect anything from each other. It's pure, unadulterated friendship."

