Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan on Bollywood debut: Emotional that Salman sir is launching me

bollywood

Nutan's grand-daughter Pranutan Bahl opens up for the first time about her debut film

Pranutan Bahl

Bollywood has been abuzz with rumours that Pranutan Bahl, granddaughter of the legendary star Nutan and daughter of Mohnish Bahl, is set to follow in her illustrious family's footsteps. It is not surprising that Salman Khan, a close friend of Mohnish, has taken the youngster under his wing.

In an exclusive chat with mid-day, Pranutan says, "I turned emotional when I heard Salman sir is launching me. I hugged my parents and my sister; I will always cherish that moment." The aspiring actor will feature opposite newcomer Zaheer Iqbal in a romance drama that will be produced by Salman Khan Films (SKF), Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde.



Salman Khan

Given her impressive lineage - Pranutan is also the niece of Bollywood's leading actor Kajol - she is aware of the sky-high expectations that surrounds her foray into movies. Undeterred by the inevitable comparisons that will follow, she says, "My parents have taught me to be honest to my work. I know that there will be certain expectations. I promise to work hard to garner the same love and admiration that the audiences showered on my grandmother and father."

With less than a month to go before the Nitin Kakkar-directed film goes on floors in Kashmir, Pranutan, 22, shows no signs of nervousness that, more often than not, accompany a rank newcomer's first brush with acting. "I always knew movies were my calling. I did believe that completing my education up to a certain point was important. But I knew that I would end up in films," she smiles.



Mohnish Bahl and Nutan

Also View Photos: Do you know about these lesser known star kids of Bollywood celebs?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates