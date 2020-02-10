Molested thrice in 10 minutes: Gargi College girls recount horror

New Delhi: A number of students of Gargi College in Delhi have alleged they were manhandled, molested and sexually assaulted by a group of "drunken men" — said to be pro-CAA demonstrators — at the institute's annual cultural fest 'Reverie' on Saturday.

A student told IANS over the phone that "around 6.30 pm, the field was so crowded that there was no space to move. Two of my friends had held my hands so that I don't get lost. Suddenly immense pressure came from behind and I lost my grip. I couldn't find my friends for 10-15 minutes, and in that time, I was groped thrice, somebody reached inside my skirt and I couldn't move," she said. She said she found her friends but they went away for five minutes to get water for her and that is when she noticed "a 30 or 35-year-old man masturbating at me."

Another student shared her horrifying experience and said, "Around 3-3.30 pm, around 300-400 men pushed the gate and entered the college. There were no police or security at the gate from 3 pm to 4 pm...some of them groped, molested and harassed us." The Democratic Students Federation has alleged that the intruders raised 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans and waved saffron flags. It claimed that the security guards ignored the incident and the administration only reinforced their apathy. The principal, however, has denied the allegations of molestation.

Protesters give way to funeral procession

At Shaheen Bagh, the people protesting against the CAA for almost two months, pushed away barricades on Sunday to make way for a funeral procession. In a video, the protesters can be seen removing barricades to give way to the funeral procession of a Hindu. "We respect each other and by allowing the procession to pass through, we have not done anything unusual. We have allowed buses and ambulances too," Shaheen, a protester said.

