Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor gets pampered by Babita Kapoor; enjoys 'Maa ke haath ka maalish'

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been on a shooting spree for the past few weeks, on Friday enjoyed a relaxing head massage given to her by her mother and veteran actor Babita Kapoor.

The 'Jab We Met' actor filled Instagram with sweetness as she posted a picture of herself getting pampered by her mother. The picture sees the 40-year-old actor wore a bright smile as she is seated on her couch while her mother gives her a massage from behind the couch.

While the mother-to-be is seen dressed in an all comfy white printed gown, her mother is seen wearing an orange-white striped shirt. "Maa ke haath ka... maalish," the '3 Idiots' actor wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram Maa ke haath ka... maalish A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onOct 30, 2020 at 1:21am PDT

Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple who had tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan four years

