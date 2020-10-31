Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor gets pampered by Babita Kapoor; enjoys 'Maa ke haath ka maalish'
Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed a relaxing head massage given to her by her mother and veteran actor Babita Kapoor
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been on a shooting spree for the past few weeks, on Friday enjoyed a relaxing head massage given to her by her mother and veteran actor Babita Kapoor.
The 'Jab We Met' actor filled Instagram with sweetness as she posted a picture of herself getting pampered by her mother. The picture sees the 40-year-old actor wore a bright smile as she is seated on her couch while her mother gives her a massage from behind the couch.
While the mother-to-be is seen dressed in an all comfy white printed gown, her mother is seen wearing an orange-white striped shirt. "Maa ke haath ka... maalish," the '3 Idiots' actor wrote in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple who had tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan four years
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe