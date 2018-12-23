Mom Victoria Azarenka puts her son as first priority, tennis is a job

tennis

Azarenka says playing tennis is a job, but being a mother to Leo is her No. 1 priority

Victoria Azarenka with son Leo

Two-Time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka has revealed that being a mother to son Leo, two, with former partner Billy McKeague, tops her priority list. Azarenka, who will make her first appearance in Melbourne in three years, will have her son for company Down Under.



Victoria Azarenka

"Being a mum is my No. 1 priority. Being a tennis player is my job, which is also a very high priority, but I've had this year to kind of test it out and see how I can learn a lot more how can balance my own time and spend time with my son. Leo is a good traveller; he likes to travel, so I'm sure he'll love all the cities and the Australian Open. I'll definitely take him to the zoo so he can see all the cool animals, so it's going to be fun. Australia is one of my favourite places in the world," she told Tennis World USA recently.

