Mommy shaming is real: Khloe Kardashian

"I feel fortunate that I am able to breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able."

Khloe Kardashian

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian refuses to be shamed for her parenting techniques. The new mother to baby True, who she had with basketball star Tristan Thompson, said some people have expressed their disappointment that she is not breastfeeding full time. But the "Revenge Body" host explained she simply isn't able to, reports dailymail.co.uk. In a brief message on Twitter on Friday, Khloe said: "Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I've tried and tried and tried to breast-feed only and it wasn't working for me.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able." She had said via her website that she was having to supplement daughter's breastfeeding with bottle feeds. "Because I don't produce enough milk, I also have to give a bottle with every feeding," wrote the 33-year-old.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever