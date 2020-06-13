Mona Singh on Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir sir marvels every time my first take is okayed

Working with Aamir Khan is on every actor's bucket list. Mona Singh considers herself fortunate to have had the opportunity twice over. "It has been such a pleasure to have him watch my shots. Aamir sir marvels every time my first take is okayed, saying, 'First take mein ho gaya, arre waah!' He keeps me on my toes," enthuses Singh, who has reunited with Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha after 3 Idiots (2009).

The Advait Chandan-directed venture — an official adaptation of Tom Hanks's Forrest Gump (1994) — was among the several films that had to halt shooting in the wake of the pandemic. As the discussion around resuming shoots gains momentum, Singh can barely wait to return to the set. "After our Amritsar and Chandigarh schedules, we were supposed to head to Delhi for the next stint. But Aamir sir decided to return to Mumbai. He didn't want to put the unit at risk. We have about 10 to 11 days of shoot left."

The actor reveals that she bonded with Khan thanks to her mastery over Punjabi. "We have a lot of Punjabi dialogues in the film. So, Aamir sir used to ask me the meaning or pronunciation of certain words and I helped him out."

On the digital front, Singh is winning praise for her act in ALTBalaji's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3, where she plays a woman in love with a married man. "If this was a TV show, my character would have been labelled a home-breaker. But on an OTT platform, the approach is different."

