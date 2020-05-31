Mona Singh: Season 3 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is going to be super real, dark and toxic

One of the most loved faces on the Indian television and also OTT platform, Mona Singh is quite excited about her forthcoming digital show, ALTBalaji and ZEE5's 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain'. Naturally so, the talented actress has been associated with the first two seasons of the show which were lapped by the audience, especially those who enjoy watching relationship dramas.

Mona, whose character Ananya had witnessed an interesting journey – that of a lover, wife and mother in the seasons of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, was also praised for her on-screen chemistry with Ronit Roy in the show.

"Whenever I'm on the sets of KKHH, I really enjoy a lot," says Mona, adding, "Season one and two was a lot of fun for the entire cast of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain but season 3 was a little hectic for me because there was a lot of work and we were hard pressed for time."

"I was shooting for almost 20-25 scenes a day and changing costumes for 20-25 times a day. But I did have a good time working on the show. Season 3 is going to be super real, dark and toxic as well. Fans are in for a big surprise with the way season 3 is going to turn out," she concludes.

The sizzling third season is all set to release on the June 6, 12 noon on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 OTT platforms!

