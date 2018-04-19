Monali Thakur launches her first independent single 'Tamanna'

Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer Monali Thakur's Tamanna is her first independent single and has a promising foot-tapping music



National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur is highly appreciated for her melodious and soothing playback tracks. She was part of global music video 'On Top of The World' that is aimed at creating awareness about clean energy solutions. After joining hands with other international singing stars including Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson and British singer Pixie Lott, she is now ready to bedazzle her fans with her exclusive single track called Tamanna.

This track is her first independent single and has a promising foot tapping music. Monali will also be seen grooving to the music. The audio of the song was launched yesterday on Rising Star; in which Monali is on the judging panel and the video of the same will be unveiled in a week.

Commenting on the same Monali says, "It is a contemporary piece which is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is composed by international music producer, Bert Elliot. It's a fun, pop song and it is basically a portrayal of how I see my life that is carefree and full of pep. The song has hints of western influence in it in terms of the production value but it's an intricate Indian song at the end of the day." Monali adds, "This is my first independent song and I can say that it is a lot of excitement as it gives an artist's the space to experiment and try something new."

