Money matters in CoA tenure could make BCCI AGM a noisy affair

The BCCI's Annual General Meeting could be a noisy affair when the passing of three-year accounts will come up on Sunday. It is understood that BCCI's 38 units have several queries over accounting and expenditure incurred during the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) rule.

BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri's hefty bonus could also be questioned by board members. Several members who mid-day spoke to, felt that passing of accounts could be tricky and consume maximum time.

As far appointments of several committees of the BCCI are concerned, it is learnt that while the members may authorise the BCCI office-bearers to finalise them, the Board will seek clarity on the stringent rules and regulations.

All eyes will be on the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that will appoint the selection committees. Even the BCCI representative to the ICC could be decided by the office-bearers.

Amendments to key reforms of the Lodha Committee are set to be passed unanimously by the BCCI members. It will then be put up for an appeal before the Supreme Court for approving the amendments.

The BCCI wants to get rid of the cooling off period for office-bearers and the 70-age restriction. They also want the CEO's powers to be curbed. Meanwhile, during Saturday's Apex Council meeting of the BCCI, Rajasthan Cricket Association were handed back charge of cricket after following due diligence.

They also ratified the review of the recent pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. There was also a discussion on appointments of support staff for the women's national which needed to be streamlined.

