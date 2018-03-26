Monkeygate, Brain fade: Australian cricketers and their controversies

With Steve Smith in the middle of another on-field issue, we look at some other instances when the Aussies were involved in controversies



Steve Smith and David Warner. Pics/ AFP

Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft came under the ICC scanner after a recent issue with ball tampering during the third Test between Australia and South Africa. We look at some other instances when the Aussies were involved in controversies.

Trousergate (2018)

Steve Smith stepped down as Australia captain for the remainder of the third Test after the recent ball-tampering controversy. Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught on cameras using a tape before attempting to hide the object down the front of his pants moments before the umpires seemingly inquired about the contents of his pockets on the third day of the Cape Town Test. Bancroft was later questioned and charged by the umpires. Smith and Bancroft were both charged by ICC for altering the ball's condition. Smith was given a 1-match suspension by ICC and Bancroft was fined 75 percent of his match fee and handed three demerit points for breaching Level 2 of the ICC code of conduct.

Brainfade (2017)



Steve Smith and Virat Kohli

A year ago in 2017 during the Test match between Australia and India, Steve Smith said he suffered from a 'brain fade'. During a test in Bengaluru, Steve Smith was seen LBW, but instead of walking towards the pavilion, Smith looked to the dressing room on whether a review should be appealed for. Indian captain Virat Kohli was angered by this incident and also brought to light that the Australians had used such methods in the past.

David Warner and James Root (2013)



David Warner and Joe Root

Following the 2013 Champions Trophy loss to England, Australia captain David Warner was involved in a pub altercation with English batsman Joe Root. David Warner was handed a huge fine. Warner later went on to apologise to Joe Root and the latter obliged.

Homeworkgate (2013)



Shane Watson and Mitchell Johnson with Darren Lehmann

Australia lost the first two Test matches against India and it got only worse after Shane Watson, James Pattinson, Usman Khwaja and Mitchell Johnson were axed from the team for the third match in Mohali. Apparently, coach Mickey Arthur had assigned a task to the cricketers which they were unable to accomplish.

Monkeygate (2008)



Andrew Symonds and Harbhajan Singh

The infamous 'Monkeygate' continues to haunt those who featured in that controversial Test at Syndey in 2008. Harbhajan was accused of calling Symonds a monkey during the Test and was suspended for three Tests. But he was cleared in an appeal hearing, conducted by Justice John Hansen from New Zealand, in which Tendulkar appeared as a witness and gave a statement in favour of the Indian.

