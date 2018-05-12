Monster Hunt 2 Movie Review

After the Chinese hit, Monster Hunt (2015), managed to win a strong fan base in India, it was expected that the distributors would try to cash in on that base affection and release the sequel

Monster Hunt 2

U/A: Fantasy, science fiction

Dir: Raman Hui

Cast: Tony Leung, Bai Baihe, Jing Boran

Rating:

After the Chinese hit, Monster Hunt (2015), managed to win a strong fan base in India, it was expected that the distributors would try to cash in on that base affection and release the sequel. A family-friendly action-comedy that follows cuddly CGI monsters as they frolic about their forest home and chase live-action Chinese and Hong Kong comedians and marquee stars, Monster Hunt 2 is far more entertaining than the first.

Director Raman Hui (who also directed the prequel and was co-director of Shrek the Third) works up a kid-friendly escapade that is proactive about imparting values which validate nuclear family set-ups, relationships above money and highlights good points about authority figures. A happily-married, monster-hunting couple Huo Xiaolan (Bai Baihe) and Song Tianyin (Jing Boran) attempt to re-unite with Wuba, their lovable squid-monster baby. But Wuba has other people, including cocky gambler Tu (Tony Chiu-Wai Leung) and his chubby monster companion Ben-Ben, also on the lookout for him — albeit, for more commercial reasons.

Baihe and Boran's bickering produces some laughs. Tony Leung's goofy antics add to the ever burgeoning mirth and the CGI characters too look more congenial and consistent than in the first. The increased funding towards design and development in the live-action animation department makes this a far more accomplished product than the previous one. Yee Chung-man's wonderful costumes, and Guillaume Aretos and Yohei Taneda's production design are the standouts here. Ultimately, it's Wuba's effusive charm — his irrepressible coos and giggles that are both lovable and irritating enough, to keep you grounded.

Watch Monster Hunt 2 Trailer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates