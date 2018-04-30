More seniors volunteer to be exam writers

After this paper's report, senior citizens and retirees approach NGO, which is creating a database of exam writers, to volunteer for helping students who need them



Pearls of Vision's Ummehani Bagasrawala

Following mid-day's April 23 report 'This exam season, senior citizens show the write way,' on how senior citizens are coming forward to be exam writers for students who need them, some more senior citizens and retired individuals have approached the NGO that started it all. The organisation, Pearls of Vision, has already started creating a database of these seniors and retirees to connect with them whenever there is a request for a writer. Many of them have expressed a willingness to record notes for visually challenged students.

More than happy to help

One of these interested writers is Shirish Barodia, 82. The Juhu resident said, "I am more than happy to help these students and I'm sure most senior citizens would be interested in this task as they are capable and competent." Barodia, who was associated with SNDT university, for over 30 years, was aware of the dearth of the writers, as he has granted writers' permissions for various students. "But then, we would also take responsibility to provide a junior writer. I feel colleges and schools where such students are studying should be taking proactive steps to create their own bank of writers that would be easier than having a single centralised platform."

Another volunteer, Aarti Pande, a retired banker, said, "The report was an eye-opener. I wasn't aware of this issue. After retirement two years ago I am anyway engaging myself in different activities. If my free time can be of help for someone, I would be more than happy to participate."

Creating database

Ummehaani Bagasrawala from Pearls of Vision said, "We are creating a different database for older writers to connect with them for exams that have no age bar for writers. It is great to know that more of them want to help. This shows the lack of awareness, as many people who are now willing to help had not come forward earlier as they did not know about this."

"Moreover, these older people can also be of great help in recording notes and other project-related works for visually challenged students. They can help with these tasks by just sitting at home," she added.

